City of McAllen holding first and second dose vaccine clinics this week

KRGV File Photo

The city of McAllen is holding a second-dose vaccine clinic, as well as a one-dose Johnson & Johnson clinic on Thursday, May 6.

The clinics will take place at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

The second dose vaccine clinic is for people who were vaccinated on April 8, 2021 at the McAllen Convention Center. The clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say confirmation emails will be sent to recipients. If recipients don't receive an email, they're asked to arrive by 7 a.m. and bring a completed registration packet.

Click here for a registration packet.

There will also be 300 single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines available on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration packets will be handed out on site, officials said.

People who are vaccinated at either of the clinics will receive a free museum admission.

Officials say anyone who receives a vaccine shot in May at the McAllen Convention Center will receive free admission to the International Museum of Arts & Sciences.