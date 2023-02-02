City of McAllen makes a deal with new ambulance service

The city of McAllen has made a deal with Lone Star Ambulance to provide emergency services.

The city will pay Lone Star about $600,000 a year once the year-long contract starts in three weeks. City officials will evaluate how things are going after six months.

"If they do well, and their performance is well, and their financials look good, the contract will continue. They have said that it is possible that number may change, and it may decrease, and so that's what we're looking for," McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said.

Lone Star Ambulance will replace Med Care EMS, but Med Care EMS will continue to provide emergency services for the next three weeks.