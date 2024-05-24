City of McAllen opening cooling centers

Several facilities across McAllen will serve as cooling centers this weekend, according to a news release.

The cooling centers will be open from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m., according to a news release.

The locations that will be open include:

Any McAllen Public Library location

Lark Community Center, at 2601 Lark Ave,. Call 956-681–3340 for more information

Las Palmas Community Center, at 1921 N. 25th St. Call 956-681–3350 for more information.

Palm View Community Center at 3401 Jordan Rd. Call 956-681–3360 for more information.

Those planning on using the cooling centers can sit in the lobby and access Wi-Fi or charge their phones.

Guests are also invited to cool off at any of the city’s three splash pads at the following locations:

Zinnia Park. Located at 5201 N. 29th St.

McAllen Youth Baseball Complex, located at 8201 N. 29th St.

Palmview Community Center, located at 3401 Jordan Rd.

“We also recommend that folks walk the mall or shop any of the many retailers in the community to stay cool during the heat of the day,” the release stated.

