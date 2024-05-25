City of Mercedes adding second water well

Several cities around the Rio Grande Valley are working to keep up with water demands as we get closer to summer.

Among them is the city of Mercedes, which is currently looking for a place to add a second water well for its over 18 thousand residents.

Officials say the current well provides only 30% of the city's water supply, with the rest coming from the Rio Grande.

“With the second well that we are going to add, our total capacity dependent on groundwater will be right at 50%,” Mercedes Assistant City Manager Javier Ramirez said. “As we continue to add from the groundwater capacity, we will decrease our dependence on the surface water."

Mercedes has already approved the search for an engineering firm to design the well, which will cost about $1.5 million.

Around $700,000 will come from grants, with the rest coming from utility bills.

Officials said water bills are not expected to increase because of the project. Construction on the well is scheduled to begin in December 2024.

