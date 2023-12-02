City of Mission hosting Christmas lights display contest

The city of Mission is inviting residents to go all out with their Christmas decorations this holiday season.

The city is holding their second annual “Merry & Bright Light Up Mission” Christmas light contest.

Those wanting to compete can register online between Thursday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“We know some people love to go out and take a look at their homes, have huge, beautiful decorations for Christmas — and we want to display that,” city spokeswoman Kenia Gomez said.

Judging will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The winners will be announced the following day.