City of Mission hosts Adopt-A-Grandparent event

The city of Mission is hosting its first ever Adopt-A-Grandparent event this holiday season.

"When you think about the holiday season, you think of kids and toys. But let's not forget about the grandparents," spokesperson Kenia Gomez said.

The city is collecting all kinds of unwrapped goodies for their elder population living in nursing homes. Everything from socks, teddy bears to board games and coloring books are encouraged.

"So the goal is to get 200 donations, but of course, we hope to exceed that number because the more donations we receive, the more grandparents, the more elderly that will be able to receive a care package this Christmas," Gomez said.

The city will be collecting items until Monday, Dec. 18. There are three drop-off locations to leave gifts. They are listed below:

Mission City Hall

1201 E. 8th Street

Mission Fire Department

415 W. Tom Landry Street

Mission Police Department

1200 E. 8th Street