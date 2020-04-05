City of Mission issues mask order effective Sunday

MISSION - The city of Mission joins a growing list of local leaders requiring residents to cover their faces following a CDC recommendation.

Mission’s Mayor Armando O’Cana posted the order on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

A face covering will be required for Mission residents when they are out in a public setting.

The city said medical masks are not required, adding residents can use cloth material.

According to the post on the City of Mission's Facebook page, the order is effective immediately.