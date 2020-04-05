City of Mission issues mask order effective Sunday
MISSION - The city of Mission joins a growing list of local leaders requiring residents to cover their faces following a CDC recommendation.
Mission’s Mayor Armando O’Cana posted the order on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
A face covering will be required for Mission residents when they are out in a public setting.
The city said medical masks are not required, adding residents can use cloth material.
According to the post on the City of Mission's Facebook page, the order is effective immediately.
More News
News Video
-
Expert: More people wearing masks will make effort to slow spread of...
-
Parts of Valley pounded with hails during early morning storm
-
Valley cities place face mask orders, recommendations
-
Walmart limiting amount of customers in stores
-
Valley doctor speaks on treating first coronavirus patient in Brownsville