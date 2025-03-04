City of Mission partners with national non-profit to run animal shelter

Mission city leaders are partnering with a national non-profit to help run the city's animal shelter.

The agreement with Best Friends Animal Society was approved Monday night. The city cut ties with the RGV Humane Society in January.

The non-profit has reportedly been helping the humane society during the transition. The city says they will continue to help give direction.

"That agreement provides direction on this national organization on policy development. It ensures their representatives are here for months throughout the rest of the year. It focuses on a robust fostering and adoption program, along with microchipping," Mission Health Department Director Steven Kotsatos said.

The mayor says agreement won't cost the city.

The city was paying the RGV Humane Society $400,000 a year to run the shelter. The contract with that group is set to end March 29.