City of Mission project seeks to beautify homes

City leaders want to help Mission residents beautify their homes.

As part of the Paint Mission Beautiful Project, volunteers will repaint homes and fix up yards across town.

It’s the second year the city has been doing it.

The city will choose the homes based on the need and state of the home.

All the materials for this project will be donated by local businesses, and the goal is to fix up as many homes as they can throughout the year.

Homeowners can drop off the application to qualify for the program, or even sign up to be a volunteer.

The homes will begin to be repainted in April.

Homeowners must have disabilities or be at least 60 years old and live within city limits to qualify.

To volunteer for the project, apply here.

To apply for the program, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.