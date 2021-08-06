City of Mission signs disaster declaration, to provide assistance at migrant shelter
The city of Mission signed a disaster declaration during an emergency meeting to discuss the temporary migrant shelter on Thursday.
Members of Mission city council spelling out that they too will be providing assistance at the new migrant shelter.
"Moving forward, basically I would estimate that it's going to be there for a few months," said Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O'Caña said about the shelter.
The city of Mission didn't have any say in the matter, with one city councilor even asking
"Before, they were moving [migrants] from under the bridge to McAllen," O'caña said. "Now, they're going to move them from under the bridge to Anzalduas."
Border Patrol is receiving assistance from Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, as well as security from the city of McAllen.
The city of Mission announced Thursday they will be providing members of their fire department and any other departments in order to help the federal government.
After
