City of Mission signs disaster declaration, to provide assistance at migrant shelter

The city of Mission signed a disaster declaration during an emergency meeting to discuss the temporary migrant shelter on Thursday.

Members of Mission city council spelling out that they too will be providing assistance at the new migrant shelter.

"Moving forward, basically I would estimate that it's going to be there for a few months," said Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O'Caña said about the shelter.

The city of Mission didn't have any say in the matter, with one city councilor even asking how it happened Thursday afternoon.

But the city already provides assistance to a migrant registration center under Anzalduas bridge.

Unlike the bridge, Anzalduas Park is outside city limits.

The city has contracts with the county to provide first responders to the area.

"Before, they were moving [migrants] from under the bridge to McAllen," O'caña said. "Now, they're going to move them from under the bridge to Anzalduas."

Border Patrol is receiving assistance from Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, as well as security from the city of McAllen.

The city of Mission announced Thursday they will be providing members of their fire department and any other departments in order to help the federal government.

After COVID-positive migrants test negative for the virus, they will be sent to the respite center in McAllen, where they'll eventually be able to head to their final destination.

Mayor O'Caña reassuring residents that the site shouldn't cause concern for the community.

"At this time, I have no concerns," O 'Caña said. "And I can rest you assure that the federal people are very well-trained and very professional in what they're doing."

