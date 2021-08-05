Temporary emergency shelter for migrants relocated to Anzalduas Park

Hidalgo County officials gave an update on the temporary shelter for COVID-19 positive migrants in Mission Thursday afternoon.

During the press conference, leaders spoke of the relocation of the shelter to Anzaldua Park in Mission.

As Channel 5 News previously reported, McAllen set up a temporary shelter for migrants on city-owned property on 23rd Street near Buddy Owens Wednesday morning.

By the afternoon, however, the city of McAllen announced they were relocating the shelter "near CBP operations."

Officials said the tents that will house the migrants had an original capacity of 250 people, but it has extended to over 600.

Local officials voiced their concerns over the lack of assistance from the federal government, adding that dealing with the influx of migrants is a problem they say shouldn't be their responsibility.

The city of Mission on Thursday called for an emergency meeting to discuss the shelter.

