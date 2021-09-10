City of Palmview distributing sandbags Friday and Saturday
The city of Palmview is hosting a self-serve sandbag distribution event Friday and Saturday.
The distribution will take place at Old Greg's Ballroom located at 434 W. Palma Vista Dr.
On Friday, hours of distribution will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
On Saturday, hours of distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Residents must provide proof of residency. There will be a limit of four bags per resident.
