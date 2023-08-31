City of Palmview takes over trash collection operations

The city of Palmview is transitioning to their own trash services starting October 1.

For over 15 years, Republic Services handled Palmview's trash service.

The city will be offering trash and brush pickup and have bought two trash and brush trucks with over 4,000 trash containers. Trash bins from Republic were being switched out with one of the city's.

City officials say now that trash services will be provided directly by them, they will be able to address and fix any issues themselves.

"They provided a good service. But sometimes we would have to wait a few extra days for services, which rarely happened. But this will be a turnaround within an eight-hour business day," Mayor of Palmview Rick Villareal said.

Villareal says they plan to add commercial trash pickup in about nine months. He says this will also bring more job opportunities as the need grows.

There will be no disruption to services to residents as the transition occurs, and there will not be an increase in bills or changes to pickup days.