City of Peñitas announces new roadway project

A new road project was announced Thursday for the city of Peñitas.

The four-lane road will connect the three-mile line to Expressway 83. The project is costing taxpayers $14.9 million.

Leaders say as the area grows, resources are needed to keep up.

"This growth needs infrastructure and this is one way to try to make sure that they continue to grow economically, continue to take care of their families and their needs and reduce congestion," Texas State Senator for District 20 Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa said.

Before construction begins, the city has to move fiber optic and sewage lines. The project is expected to be done early next year.