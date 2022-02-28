City of Peñitas distributes free KN-95 masks this week

The city of Peñitas will be distributing free KN-95 face masks this week.

The distributions will be held at the following locations:

Peñitas City Hall

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peñitas Public Library

Monday through Thursday

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Valley residents are eligible for two free boxes of masks per household.