City of Peñitas distributes free KN-95 masks this week
The city of Peñitas will be distributing free KN-95 face masks this week.
The distributions will be held at the following locations:
Peñitas City Hall
Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Peñitas Public Library
Monday through Thursday
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Valley residents are eligible for two free boxes of masks per household.
