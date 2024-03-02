City of Pharr to hold business workshop

Those hoping to start their own business will soon be able to receive help thanks to the city of Pharr.

The city is set to host a business workshop to teach local entrepreneurs the dos and don'ts of opening a new business.

Those attending the workshop will also be able to connect with other business owners and leaders within the city.

The workshop is set for Thursday, March 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 1121 E Nolana Loop.

