City of Pharr working to help people with Alzheimer's or dementia

Pharr city leaders are working to help families whose loved ones have Alzheimer's or dementia.

It's a disease that's prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley. Data from the Alzheimer's Association shows between 14 and 16 percent of people 65 and older have either Alzheimer's or dementia in the Valley. That is one in four people.

"If you build it, they will come. That is what we are doing, we are building the framework," Pharr Director of Public Health Cynthia Gutierrez said.

Pharr is laying out a blueprint of strategies to help people living with Alzheimer's or dementia get resources they need.

"We have a plan to create a support group for people who take care of family with Alzheimer's," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez says the support groups will help connect families with caregivers and is just one part of the city's plan to help families in need.

There has been no set date on when the city of Pharr will host its first support group.