City of Roma’s finance director fired amid investigation into ‘possible discrepancies’ in the city’s bank account
The Texas Rangers are investigating "possible discrepancies" in the city of Roma's bank deposits that led to the firing of the city’s finance director, according to a Friday news release.
The city announced the firing and the investigation that was prompted after Roma city Manager — Alejandra Barrera — noticed “possible discrepancies” in the city’s bank deposits, the news release stated.
The Texas Rangers were brought on following the results of an internal audit.
The city declined to provide further details.
More News
News Video
-
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
-
City of Roma’s finance director fired amid investigation into ‘possible discrepancies’ in...
-
Newly elected State Sen. Morgan LaMantia sworn into office
-
Can you catch a cold from not dressing warmly enough?
-
RGV Humane Society offering free adoptions of large dogs