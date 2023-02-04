City of Roma’s finance director fired amid investigation into ‘possible discrepancies’ in the city’s bank account

The Texas Rangers are investigating "possible discrepancies" in the city of Roma's bank deposits that led to the firing of the city’s finance director, according to a Friday news release.

The city announced the firing and the investigation that was prompted after Roma city Manager — Alejandra Barrera — noticed “possible discrepancies” in the city’s bank deposits, the news release stated.

The Texas Rangers were brought on following the results of an internal audit.

The city declined to provide further details.