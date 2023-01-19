City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone

Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school.

On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones.

RELATED: Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns

On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’ crosswalk to move it up the street to help eliminate traffic related risks.

The city is also planning to add curb ramps. The project would be complete in a few months, Weslaco officials added.