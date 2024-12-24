City of Weslaco fixing waterline break, some residents may be affected

The city of Weslaco announced on their Facebook page a waterline break and some residents may be affected.

The city said the waterline break is affecting the area of Sugarcane Road west to Westgate Drive and Border Avenue to Frontage Road down to Westgate Drive.

Residents south of the area may experience low to no water pressure as the waterline break gets fixed.