Clear alert issued for missing woman last seen in Cameron County

Authorities in Cameron County are concerned for the health and well-being of 38-year-old Shauna Banbuskirk.

Her family says they haven't heard from her and are concerned for her safety.

Banbuskirk was last seen after 10 p.m. on Sunday night walking along Padre Island Highway between FM 802 and Minnesota Avenue in Brownsville.

Banbuskirk is described as five feet, six inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you think you've seen her, please call the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at 956-554-6700.