Closed Off Drainage System at Pharr RV Park Aggravates Residents with Flooding

PHARR – Flash flooding caused one upper Rio Grande Valley neighborhood to seek higher ground.

Residents at a Pharr R.V. park called CHANNEL 5 NEWS after they had trouble driving through their roads Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Trails R.V. Resort is home to about 100 residents this time of year.

The R.V. manager said flooding has been a problem every time it rains since their drainage system was closed off about a year ago.

