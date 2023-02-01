Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools

Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday.

Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.

As of Jan 9, Leo elementary had 372 students enrolled, while Benavides elementary had 303 students enrolled. Other campuses within the district have 500 students or more enrolled.

The school closures are tied to the staffing adjustments announced last week that went into effect following the findings of a recent study that found the district was overstaffed and that money wasn't being well spent.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: La Joya ISD says restructuring is needed due to low enrollment and staffing issues

Students at the two elementary schools that will be closing will be allowed to finish the school year there.

The district said they are working to contact the parents of students who attend both schools.