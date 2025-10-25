Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
The KRGV Sports Team spoke with Weslaco High School Football Coach Roy Stroman on how the Panther season is going so far.
The Panthers are currently 3-0 in district play. Stroman says the Rio Grande Valley Coach's Association is in talks to host the All-Star game on January 10 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video above for the full story.
