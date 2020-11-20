Code Enforcement Officers surveil downtown McAllen bars as COVID-19 infections increase

McAllen Code Enforcement Officers will be monitoring downtown bars that are not in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said he saw posts from social media following Halloween weekend that showed crowds of people, many without face masks, outside of downtown bars.

“I saw this year the crowd and I was kind of concerned about it and I thought geez the bars are supposed to be closed,” Darling said. “I didn't see anything on Facebook of people inside the bar but I saw them in the street and I thought there are a lot of people without a mask walking around the street, it's very crowded."

On Friday, Hidalgo County reported over 700 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 40,085.

Watch the video for the full story.