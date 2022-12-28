x

Coffee with Coaches: Los Fresnos' David Cantu

3 hours 15 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, December 27 2022 Dec 27, 2022 December 27, 2022 10:51 PM December 27, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- High School Football season is over, so most head coaches put their athletic director caps on and oversee the other sports. This means there's more time to sit down and have some coffee. In this episode of Coffee with Coaches, Coach David Cantu opens up about a very personal situation that made him want to go into coaching. Watch above for full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days