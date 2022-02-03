Cold weather causing demand for propane

The staff at Hino Gas in Harlingen say they've been busy filling up propane tanks as many customers have called to schedule delivery orders and refilling.

Hino Gas owner and President Alex Hinojosa Jr. said he expects this type of activity to continue.

“We're going to be working Saturday and Sunday most of the day," Hinojosa Jr. said.

Hinojosa Jr. also wants to remind people to be safe using propane at home.

"You smell gas inside open the door, evacuate immediately. Go to the tank shut it off, call us and we'll take it from there," he said.

Hinojosa said he and his staff are stocked with thousands of pounds of gas – and they'll be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.