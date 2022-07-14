Colombian Striker Frank Gaviria's Journey to RGV FC
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Colombian striker Frank Gaviria joins RGV FC halfway through the USL Championship season. The forward played in the third division in Spain and Croatia before arriving at the Valley, but he had to overcome adversity in foreign land to achieve his soccer dreams. Watch story above for more:
More News
News Video
-
Firefighters battling house fire in Harlingen, no known injuries reported
-
Former Brownsville police commander now police chief at Port of Brownsville
-
Third person dies in human smuggling crash, La Joya police say
-
New video shows kidnapping in Pharr, police still searching for suspect vehicle
-
Consumer Reports: Best hardwood floor brands