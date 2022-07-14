x

Colombian Striker Frank Gaviria's Journey to RGV FC

Thursday, July 14 2022
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Colombian striker Frank Gaviria joins RGV FC halfway through the USL Championship season. The forward played in the third division in Spain and Croatia before arriving at the Valley, but he had to overcome adversity in foreign land to achieve his soccer dreams. Watch story above for more:

