Combes police identify man killed in Tuesday vehicle crash on US Highway 77

The Combes Police Department has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday as 34-year-old Joshua Wilson from Sugar Land.

The Combes Police Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77, one mile north of FM 508.

According to witnesses, the 2019 Mazda CX-5, driving by Wilson, was driving at a high rate of speed just before Wilson lost control of the vehicle striking a palm tree in the median between the highway and the northbound frontage road, according to a news release.

After striking the palm tree, the vehicle began to roll several times, ejecting Wilson, who was the only occupant. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling 100 mph at the time of the accident. They are still working on whether any other factors contributed to the accident.