Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home

A welfare concern led to the discovery of two dead men Wednesday morning, according to the Combes Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a property in the 500 block of Staton Street where they made contact with the property owner who informed officers that the man living in a small room at the rear of the property had not been seen since Sunday, and a “foul” odor was coming from the room according to a news release.

Officers entered the room and discovered two middle-aged men deceased from an unknown cause, the news release stated.

Michael Anthony Garcia, 47, was identified as one of the victims, and the second victim remains unidentified. While there was no identifiable trauma to either person, police found marijuana, narcotics and alcohol at the scene.

Autopsies have been ordered, police said.