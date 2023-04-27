Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home
A welfare concern led to the discovery of two dead men Wednesday morning, according to the Combes Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to a property in the 500 block of Staton Street where they made contact with the property owner who informed officers that the man living in a small room at the rear of the property had not been seen since Sunday, and a “foul” odor was coming from the room according to a news release.
Officers entered the room and discovered two middle-aged men deceased from an unknown cause, the news release stated.
Michael Anthony Garcia, 47, was identified as one of the victims, and the second victim remains unidentified. While there was no identifiable trauma to either person, police found marijuana, narcotics and alcohol at the scene.
Autopsies have been ordered, police said.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg undergoing development boom
-
Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home
-
Edcouch teen arraigned in connection with death of infant son
-
Defendant in murder trial claiming self-defense in death of Harlingen teen
-
Large group of migrants continues moving through Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run