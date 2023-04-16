Community gathers for cleanup event in Edinburg

Community members rolled up their sleeves in an effort to help beautify the city of Edinburg.

Members of several different organizations — including the student council from Norma Linda Elementary School, cub and girl scouts and groups from UTRGV — participated in the Saturday Trash Bash cleanup event.

“It's a way to get the community together to clean up certain areas.” Edinburg City Councilman Dan Diaz said. “They’re going out to pick up trash, any debris that doesn't go there. Like we used to say in the army, ‘if it doesn't grow, pick it up.’"

City officials said the event has been put out for more than 30 years.