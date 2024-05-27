Community gathers in Brownsville to support fallen soldiers
Dozens of flags were displayed at the Brownsville Veterans Park for the 25th Annual Memorial Day Silent March event.
"We had a few people that didn't make it," Brownsville veteran Carlos Luna said.
Hundreds of community members and city officials were there to show their support for the fallen. Some attendees voiced the reason why they participated.
"I'm a veteran, you got to come out here to support the fallen," Brownsville resident James Muñoz said.
The silent march was a mile long and ended with a 21-gun salute.
