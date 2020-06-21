Community remembers Mission police Cpl. Jose 'Speedy' Espericueta one year later

A year ago, the city of Mission, along with the Rio Grande Valley, lost a man in blue.

The Mission Police Department held a celebration of life for police Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta. He died in the line of duty on June 20, 2019.

Members of the community gathered at the Mission Event Center on Saturday night, along with his family and his brothers and sisters in blue in attendance.

