x

Comunidad: Arreglos florales hechos en casa

2 hours 51 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 12:32 PM May 10, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Rosa Reyes, propietaria de Rossy's Creaciones, visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos algunos de sus arreglos hechos en casa y hablarnos sobre los servicios que ofrece.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days