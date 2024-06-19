Comunidad: Organizan evento 'Juneteenth' en la biblioteca de McAllen
Esther Herrera, representante de la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al evento "Juneteenth Tote Bag" a realizarse este miércoles 19 de junio.
"Juneteenth Tote Bag" conmemora la emancipación de los esclavos en Estados Unidos.
Para más información sobre los eventos en la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Valley farmers harvesting crops before storm hits
-
Palm Valley Animal Society braces for tropical rainstorm
-
Hidalgo County launches new website to prepare the public for weather-related emergencies
-
Surfers express excitement at rising tides at South Padre Island
-
AEP Texas and Magic Valley crews preparing for potential severe weather
Sports Video
-
Jediah Chavarin-Rivens to play basketball at TLU
-
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville
-
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
-
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
-
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for...