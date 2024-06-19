x

Comunidad: Organizan evento 'Juneteenth' en la biblioteca de McAllen

4 hours 50 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, June 19 2024 Jun 19, 2024 June 19, 2024 9:24 AM June 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Esther Herrera, representante de la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al evento "Juneteenth Tote Bag" a realizarse este miércoles 19 de junio. 

"Juneteenth Tote Bag" conmemora la emancipación de los esclavos en Estados Unidos. 

Para más información sobre los eventos en la Biblioteca Pública de McAllen, haz clic aquí. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

