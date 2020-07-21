CON MI GENTE: New owners of the Koffee Klatch in Harlingen
The Koffee Klatch has been around in Harlingen for over 60 years.
The owners of the restaurant, Lucy and Rick Hinojosa, officially took over the business in November.
The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Lucy says she herself used to be a customer, so the decision to buy it was not a difficult one.
For more information watch the video above.
