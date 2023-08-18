Concerns increase over possible mold growing at the Rio Grande City High School

The first week of school is over for students at the Rio Grande City High School, and both students and their parents are still concerned about the possibility of mold.

It was reported last week the school had problems with its AC system. The system has been fixed, but it is fueling new concerns.

Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Adolfo Pena said there is currently no mold in the high school.

Pena said no test will be performed at this time, because there is nothing to test, but people in the community tell a different story.

"He tells me one thing, and then we hear things from the community. It's just a lot of uncertainty," school board member Veronica Barrera said. "I have had multiple complaints, I have pictures, messages, texts, of the so-called mold. Basically, parents and staff are concerned about possible mold."

Both students and staff members claim something that looks like mold is growing in the high school.

Pena said they looked through the areas where there was supposedly mold.

"When you sent us these new photos, right away we forwarded them to our high school principal. Her administration and custodial went classroom by classroom to try to identify these substances or whatever that was sent to us, and they did not find anything," Pena said.

Pena says the high school was sanitized and cleaned by the maintenance department thoroughly. He adds nobody has reported any mold issues to the district this week.

"They sanitize every classroom every desk...they make sure there is no dust and the classrooms are ready, available and sparkling clean," Pena said.

Barrera says parents just want proof to rule out the possibility of mold.

"If it is not mold, then great, test it with a sample. It is not that expensive to get a sample and just assure parents everything is fine, here is the proof," Barrera said.

Pena says right now they are not planning to do any test.

Barrera says the community wants communication and transparency. Pena says the school district is already providing that.

The district encourages anyone with concerns about the mold to report it, adding they cannot fix the issue, if they don't know about it.

Watch the video above for the full story.