x

Concerns raised in Willacy County for jail safety amid outbreak

3 hours 53 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 April 01, 2020 5:57 PM April 01, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Von Preysing

RAYMONDVILLE - The coronavirus outbreak prompts concerns about jail safety.

Inside facilities all around Texas,there's a unique challenge of how to manage a virus should they be introduced. Some relatives are starting to get concerned.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported multiple confirmed infections among inmates and employees around the state.

There are no confirmed cases at the Willacy County State Jail.

At the Edinburg Segovia Unit, one case involving acorrections officer, putting 201 offenders in that facility into medical restriction.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days