Congregation devastated after church fire in Los Fresnos

The members of CFC Nueva Vida Internacional in Los Fresnos are coming together to make repairs after the church was set on fire Thanksgiving night.

"It's just very sad to see all the work that has been put in, was destroyed overnight," Youth Leader Darcy Cummings Jr. said.

The church was more than just a place of worship for the congregation.

"We had food pantries that we would distribute food to the community. We had health fairs, we had health food classes," Cummings said.

Cummings has been a member of the church for years, and he is also the congregation's youth leader. He says the upstairs classroom where he taught received the most damage, but it's not stopping services.

Mass and classes will be held wherever space is available.

Elizabeth Marie Manuel is accused of setting the church on fire. She's now charged with arson.

Cummings says she has no connection to the church.

The next steps for the church are to clean up as much as they can and repair damage. The church did not have insurance, but the community is stepping in to help as much as possible.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations to help the church. To donate, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.