Congressman Vicente Gonzalez hosts vaccine webinar Thursday

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) held a virtual discussion on COVID-19 rollout at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 on Facebook.

The event was moderated by Executive Vice President and Dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Dr. John H. Krouse.

Panelists included: