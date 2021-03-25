Congressman Vicente Gonzalez hosts vaccine webinar Thursday
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) held a virtual discussion on COVID-19 rollout at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 on Facebook.
The event was moderated by Executive Vice President and Dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Dr. John H. Krouse.
Panelists included:
- • Director of Emergency Management Health at Doctors Hospital Renaissance Health Sherri Abendroth
- • Chief Administrative Officer for Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Eduardo Olivarez
- • Regional Medical Director for the Texas Department of State Health Services Dr. Emilie Prot
- • Acting Chief of Staff for VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System Dr. Jennifer A. Wood
