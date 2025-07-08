x

Consejos para prevenir accidentes por las altas temperaturas

5 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, July 08 2025 Jul 8, 2025 July 08, 2025 9:51 AM July 08, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Departamento de Bomberos de McAllen hace un llamado a la comunidad a estar alerta y tomar precauciones para prevenir accidentes durante el verano. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

