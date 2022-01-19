Construction on levee gap in Peñitas to begin in 2023

A gap in the levee in Peñitas will take time to fix, but the government says work is on the way.

The International Boundary and Water Commission says the more than $6 million repair will take at least one more year to get started.

RELATED: $6.4 million contract awarded to fix gap in levee system near Peñitas

The IBWC met with a contractor to start the process this week. Now over the next year, the contractor will develop a design for this levee before construction starts in 2023.

The IBWC says the dirt that is here already is enough to hold back some flood waters, but to get a complete recertification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, they'll need to rebuild it to standard.

READ ALSO: Organization intends to file lawsuit against border levee wall construction

"I think the sooner the better, especially with hurricane season upon us this fall, I think it's incredibly important that it gets addressed because we do have issues with flooding every time it rains down here in South Texas," said State Rep. Oscar Longoria. "So the quicker we can get that resolved and tended to, the better."