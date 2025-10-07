Consumer Reports: Save money on groceries

Americans across the country are struggling with sky-high food prices right now.

Inflation, tariffs, and extreme weather have all pushed grocery bills through the roof. While many things cost more these days, 77% of Americans say they have felt the most significant increase in grocery costs!

Food prices have risen 24% from 2020 to 2024, according to a report from the USDA’s Economic Research Service. Coffee prices surged 45% in August year over year.

Here are some tips to help you stretch your food budget.

First, shop with a plan. – Consumer Reports nutritionist Amy Keating says don’t just bring a list, but also be realistic about the week ahead. It might be a good idea to shop for some meals that are good leftovers or can be frozen, to avoid overbuying and food waste.

Once you’re at the supermarket, go for generic or store-brand products.

Consumer Reports has found that for staples like orange juice, coffee, cheese and yogurt, it’s possible to save 30 to 70%, if you switch from a name brand. Also, consider going meatless! That alone can save you almost a thousand bucks a year.

And when you come home with your groceries, make sure you store your items correctly so that your produce lasts.

Eat delicate produce, like salad greens or berries, first, and save foods like carrots and frozen vegetables for later. Don’t forget to join your local store’s loyalty program, which can help you get additional discounts on top of any weekly sales.

If you need more help making ends meet, consider looking up your nearest food bank or pantry on websites like feedingamerica.org or 211.org.

Also, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, is available for qualifying low-income families.