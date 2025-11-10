Consumer Reports: What to do after a storm

When bad weather strikes, even the most prepared homeowners can’t always prevent damage to their properties. The experts at Consumer Reports share important tips on what to do after a storm and the tools you’ll need to clean up the mess.

Before you lift a finger, Consumer Reports says it’s imperative to document the damage. Consumer Reports, Lisa Gill says to take pictures, and write down an inventory of everything that’s lost and that’s been damaged. Contact the insurance company and do not begin to repair or clean up. You want to wait until the adjuster arrives to survey the damage.

Wait until you receive written confirmation from your insurance company that you can start the repair process. After that, Consumer Reports' Paul Hope says there are plenty of tools available to help. If you’re handy and you live in a heavily wooded or rural area, he says you probably already know that a chainsaw is a must-have! If you’re in a more suburban area, consider a battery-powered chainsaw like the Ego CS1611 to help you take care of fallen branches and limbs.

If you have any water damage, you’ll want to address mold growth before it gets out of hand. Use dehumidifiers and fans to dry out damp or flooded areas. For extra protection in the future, consider installing a backup sump pump system. The sump pump can get overwhelmed during a heavy storm, or turn off entirely if there’s a power outage, a backup sump pump system will kick on in that moment, to cover whatever your regular sump pump can’t handle.

CR says to look for a combo model sump pump, like the Zoeller Pump Company STBC101, that a battery backup pump. It offers impressive water removal and excellent battery life. Hopefully, you won't have to find out if it works, but it’s worth the peace of mind for when the next storm hits.