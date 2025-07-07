Consumer Reports: Why you should wash new clothing

When you buy new clothes, you’re likely to be excited to wear them right away. But before you slip on that new shirt or cozy sweater or dress your baby in that fresh off the rack purchase, you should wash them first. Consumer Reports explains why that matters and how to do it without damaging your new find.

Consumer Reports’ Home & Trends writer Jodhaira Rodriguez says you should wash all new clothing purchases, including your delicates, like underwear. It might seem unnecessary to wash all the new clothes you buy, but there are good reasons to do it. For example, chemicals from the manufacturing and finishing process can still be on the fabric, and for someone with sensitive skin, that can cause irritation. That’s especially true for babies. Their skin is thinner and more absorbent than adults’, which means they’re more vulnerable to harsh chemicals left behind in new clothes.

So, you're not just wearing a new outfit, you're wearing everything it picked up along the way. Many of the clothes we buy are made overseas and pass through a long supply chain. Once they arrive at the store, they’re handled, unpacked, and tried on. They can pick up dust, dirt, and even bugs along the way.

So, how do you wash new clothes the right way? Consumer Reports laundry expert Richard Handel has some tips: Wash similar colors together. Some brightly colored garments can bleed or fade during the first wash, so washing in cold or cool water on a gentle cycle can help minimize that and reduce the risk of shrinking.

Consumer Reports also recommends using a gentle detergent, especially for people with sensitive skin. Two Consumer Reports top-tested picks are Persil Everyday Clean free & Sensitive Sensitive and Costco’s Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear.

Consumer Reports also recommends skipping fabric softener. Not only can it irritate sensitive skin, but it can also leave residue in your washer, encourage mold growth, and, over time, even make bedding and clothing more flammable.

Remember to check the care label and follow the instructions, which will help keep your clothes looking new longer.