Cornyn: Mission Awarded $80K Federal Grant for firefighter preparedness program

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill. (Photo credit: Allison Shelley for The Texas Tribune.)

The city of Mission was awarded a federal grant of $80,340.91 to enhance local fire prevention and safety efforts, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced.

A Tuesday news release from Cornyn’s office says the funding comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The program aims to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards, the news release stated.

“Firefighters continuously answer the call of duty to save lives in all kinds of emergency situations, and they deserve all the support and resources necessary to do their job,” Cornyn stated in the release. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I’m grateful for our firefighters keeping Mission safe.”