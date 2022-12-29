Cornyn: UTRGV to receive $1 million for additional mental health resources

Photo via mgnonline.com

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was awarded a federal grant totaling $1,024,711.

The grant, according to the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn, will go toward providing school-based mental health services.

The funding will go toward partnerships between local schools and institutions of higher education that are training counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based services, according to a news release.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources, according to the news release.