Coronavirus takes toll on Hidalgo County doctors, nurses

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on doctors, nurses and health care workers in the Rio Grande Valley.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, said many local doctors and nurses became infected with the virus.

Melendez would know — he tested positive for COVID-19, recovered from the virus and just recently returned to work.

"We know that this week we've had at least a half-a-dozen doctors go down in the line of duty, that are out. We know that we've had more nurses that have passed away," Melendez said. "And we know that we've had a triple-digit number of health care providers that have also dropped out of the system."

