Corpus Christi ISD warns of fraudulent ticket sales for state semifinals game

People are reselling tickets to Friday’s sold out state semifinal championship game in Corpus Christi between the Brownsville Veterans Memorial chargers and the Smithson Valley Rangers, according to Corpus Christi ISD.

Anyone purchasing secondhand tickets to this Friday's State Semi-Final game between Smithson Valley and Brownsville Veterans Memorial, please be aware of fraud. Follow the instructions in the image to safely transfer tickets. pic.twitter.com/QUehmwTRzk — Corpus Christi ISD Office of Athletics (@ccisdathletics_) December 6, 2023

Those hoping to buy a secondhand ticket to the game must do so through the Hometown Ticketing app, the district said.

“If they send you an email or a screenshot, that ticket may be a duplicate or a fake,” the district warned.

The game will kick off on Friday, Dec. 8 at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. It will be livestreamed on KRGV.com