Court delayed in McAllen Masonic Lodge shooting case

A court delay was announced for the deadly July Masonic Lodge shooting in McAllen.

The defense attorney for accused shooter Julio Diaz asked for more time to get Diaz's medical records in order. They're trying to determine if Diaz is competent to stand trial.

The judge granted the request.

Diaz is accused of killing Robert Wise as he left the lodge last summer.