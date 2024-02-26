Court delayed in McAllen Masonic Lodge shooting case
A court delay was announced for the deadly July Masonic Lodge shooting in McAllen.
The defense attorney for accused shooter Julio Diaz asked for more time to get Diaz's medical records in order. They're trying to determine if Diaz is competent to stand trial.
RELATED STORY: Family of Robert Wise sues McAllen Masonic Lodge for negligence
The judge granted the request.
Diaz is accused of killing Robert Wise as he left the lodge last summer.
More News
News Video
-
La Villa ISD evacuates students across all campuses following bomb threat
-
La Feria police investigate bomb threat at middle school, classes resume Tuesday
-
Suspect arraigned in connection with Mission murder
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024
-
Trial for McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife rescheduled
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
-
Sabercats dominating through the area round of playoffs